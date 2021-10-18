IIT Kharagpur’s Entrepreneurship Cell launches Local Startups’ Meet 2021

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur has launched Local Startups’ Meet (LSM) 2021 to provide an opportunity for startup enthusiasts, alpha, and beta stage startups to get connected with industry-leading venture firms, early-stage investors, and prominent entrepreneurs of the country.

The last date to register for LSM (pitching and mentoring) is October 20. Interested entrepreneurs can apply at – ead.ecell-iitkgp.org.

LSM 2021 will be a month-long event starting from October 16 till the second week of November. The first two weeks of the event will see workshops and panel discussions by the likes of Rajesh Raju (MD, Kalaari Capital), N. G Subramaniam (COO and Executive Director, TCS), Tanmay Saksena (COO, TATA 1mg), Asha P Pillai (CFO, Shell), Ashwin Damera, (CEO-Eruditus & Emeritus), Anand Datta, (VP, Nexus Venture Partners) and many more.

In the third week, the top 5 selected startups from each sector would be mentored followed by the final pitching sessions being judged by a panel of investors from industry-leading venture firms of the country.