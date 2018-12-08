IIT-Kharagpur wins DSCI Excellence Award

IIT Kharagpur has won the DSCI Excellence Award 2018 for cyber security education by Data Security Council of India, an industry body on data protection set up up by NASSCOM. The institute was awarded for its focused curricula and research work in cryptography, hardware security, cyber security, network security, that has helped create awareness among students, an IIT KGP statement said here Saturday.

“Our research and coursework in cyber security, network security and cryptography are targeted towards delivering the necessary technologies and also creating leaders in research, industry and governance who would bring forward such transformation in India which is undergoing the digital revolution right now as we talk,” Director, IIT KGP, Prof P P Chakrabarti said. The institute has been making waves in the areas of cyber security, IoT (Internet of Things) security and associated areas in artificial intelligence and a number of research ventures of the department of computer science and engineering at IIT Kharagpur were primarily considered for this award.

The ventures included The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-funded projects on developing lightweight protocols for authenticating IoT nodes, IC reverse engineering and trojan detection and the DST-funded ‘Swarnajayanti’ project on secure authentication protocols for smart grids, institute sources said.