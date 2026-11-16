IIT Kharagpur to host sustainable waste management workshop, with Bengal government

Kharagpur, in collaboration with the West Bengal government, will organise a two-day workshop here on November 17 and 18 to chalk out strategies for implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, with a focus on strengthening urban waste management systems and promoting a circular economy.

The high-level policy and capacity-building workshop, to be held at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in New Town, will bring together senior government officials, representatives of urban local bodies, environmental regulators, researchers and technical experts to discuss the challenges of translating the new regulatory framework into effective action on the ground.

West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop on November 17, while Subrata Gupta, adviser to the chief minister, is expected to attend the concluding session on November 18, IIT Kharagpur said in a statement on Sunday.