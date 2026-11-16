IIT Kharagpur to host sustainable waste management workshop, with Bengal government

Kharagpur, in collaboration with the West Bengal government, will organise a two-day workshop here on November 17 and 18 to chalk out strategies for implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, with a focus on strengthening urban waste management systems and promoting a circular economy.
The high-level policy and capacity-building workshop, to be held at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in New Town, will bring together senior government officials, representatives of urban local bodies, environmental regulators, researchers and technical experts to discuss the challenges of translating the new regulatory framework into effective action on the ground.
West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul is scheduled to inaugurate the workshop on November 17, while Subrata Gupta, adviser to the chief minister, is expected to attend the concluding session on November 18, IIT Kharagpur said in a statement on Sunday.
The deliberations will focus on key aspects of urban waste management, including segregation at source, scientific processing, resource recovery, landfill management, financial sustainability, digital governance, citizen participation and the inclusion of waste workers.
Senior representatives of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), besides district administrations and other urban local bodies, are expected to participate.
The workshop aims to identify implementation bottlenecks, improve coordination among government agencies and strengthen the technical and institutional capacity of urban administrations to meet the requirements of the new rules.
Highlighting the importance of the initiative, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty said sustainable waste management was not merely an environmental responsibility but was fundamental to public health, resource efficiency and the future of cities.
“In our Platinum Jubilee year, IIT Kharagpur looks forward to working closely with the Government of West Bengal and urban local bodies to translate the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 into meaningful and measurable action on the ground,” he said.
Chakraborty said the institute intended to connect its research capabilities, technological expertise and policy insights with the practical requirements of urban administration to strengthen waste management infrastructure and promote cleaner and healthier cities