IIT Kharagpur, Tripura govt partners to strengthen higher education, research

IIT Kharagpur and the Tripura government on Thursday signed an agreement to set up a Centre for Advanced Learning, Research and Innovation (CALRI).

The collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and the Tripura government’s Higher Education Department aims to strengthen universities and government degree colleges, promote AI-enabled education, and expand employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for students, the institute said in a statement.

A Letter of Intent was signed in the presence of IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, it said.

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The proposed CALRI will serve as a multidisciplinary platform for research in emerging technologies, digital education, faculty and student development, innovation, startup incubation and technology-driven solutions, under the academic guidance and technical mentorship of IIT-Kharagpur, the statement said.