IIT-Kharagpur to start virtual lecture series on innovation, entrepreneurship in post-COVID world

IIT Kharagpur’s Rajendra Mishr School of Engineering Entrepreneurship is set to start virtual lecture series dealing with crucial aspects o innovation and entrepreneurship in the aftermath of th COVID-19 pandemic. The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be divided into 16 parts an conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhance Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

The opening sessions shall discuss the macro-economi impacts of COVID-19 and expound on the significance o innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to addres the related challenges. Young college students, who are start-up enthusiasts working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers an strategists will find the lectures useful in “re-strategisin their stance in the ‘new- normal’ world”, the statement said.

The series will be conducted from June 22 to 29.

