scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 21, 2020
COVID19

IIT-Kharagpur to start virtual lecture series on innovation, entrepreneurship in post-COVID world

The series titled 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World' will be conducted from June 22 to 29

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: June 21, 2020 2:12:55 pm
IIT Kharagpur The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be conducted from June 22 to 29. File

IIT Kharagpur’s Rajendra Mishr School of Engineering Entrepreneurship is set to start virtual lecture series dealing with crucial aspects o innovation and entrepreneurship in the aftermath of th COVID-19 pandemic. The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be divided into 16 parts an conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhance Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

The opening sessions shall discuss the macro-economi impacts of COVID-19 and expound on the significance o innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to addres the related challenges. Young college students, who are start-up enthusiasts working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers an strategists will find the lectures useful in “re-strategisin their stance in the ‘new- normal’ world”, the statement said.

The series will be conducted from June 22 to 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement