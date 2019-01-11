IIT-Kharagpur to launch six-month course on Artificial Intelligence

IIT-Kharagpur is all set to launch a six-month course on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for working professionals and engineering students. The programme which will commence from March this year will be conducted from institute units in Kharagpur, Bangalore and Kolkata and possibly in Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur director, P P Chakrabarti said Thursday.

Advertising

“A rigorous AI programme for professionals is the need of the hour. The programme has been designed by IIT Kharagpur faculty in consultation with industry experts,” Chakrabarti added.

“The certificate programme by IIT Kharagpur is aimed at strengthening India’s talent pool in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence,” said Sudeshna Sarkar, Head of Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIT Kharagpur.

With the launch of Centre for Artificial Intelligence earlier this year, IIT Kharagpur has taken up the task of honing skills of engineers in the new technologies in this upcoming domain. The students will be selected from working professionals and senior students.

The course will comprise 16 one-credit modules and one capstone project. The course modules have been carefully designed to cover mathematical and algorithmic foundations, artificial intelligence fundamentals and several modules on statistical and machine learning methods.

Advertising

The classes will be taken by faculty experts from IIT Kharagpur and other reputed academic institutions as well as industry experts.