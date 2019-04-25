Toggle Menu
IIT-Kharagpur to introduce elective course on stainless steelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/iit-kharagpur-to-introduce-elective-course-on-stainless-steel-5695044/

IIT-Kharagpur to introduce elective course on stainless steel

The course may start with the new batch from July. The course will comprise the study of stainless steel and the uniqueness of its various grades, behavioural and forming characteristics

IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kharagpur new programme, IIT-Kharagpur course, Jindal Stainless, stainless steel course
The course may start with the new batch from July

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) and the largest stainless steel manufacturer in India, Jindal Stainless have tied-up to introduce a 3-credit course on stainless steel and advanced ferrous alloys as a part of the former’s undergraduate and post-graduate curriculum for the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. The course may start with the new batch from July.

The course will comprise the study of stainless steel and the uniqueness of its various grades, behavioural and forming characteristics, determination of life-cycle cost, and an understanding of the entire gamut of applications; along with the study of advanced ferrous alloys.

Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and School of Nano-Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, Rahul Mitra said, “We are pleased to announce the approval of the senate at IIT-Kharagpur for introducing this elective course. The curriculum shall focus on detailed study of different aspects of stainless steel and ferrous alloys. We thank Jindal Stainless for their efforts and look forward to a healthy industry-academia relationship.”

The course curriculum will also give real-time exposure of stainless steel fabrication to students through visits to the manufacturing units of Jindal Stainless in Hisar and Pathredi in Haryana. According to the new curriculum, the duration of this 3-credit elective course will be four months, with 3 lectures per week. Given that stainless steel is one of the fastest growing metals globally, this course shall open new professional avenues for the graduating students.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIIMS PG July 2019 admit card released, how to download
2 AP EAMCET 2019 answer key released, know how to challenge
3 TISSNET MA admission 2019 final results declared, how to download