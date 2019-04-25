IIT-Kharagpur to introduce elective course on stainless steel

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) and the largest stainless steel manufacturer in India, Jindal Stainless have tied-up to introduce a 3-credit course on stainless steel and advanced ferrous alloys as a part of the former’s undergraduate and post-graduate curriculum for the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. The course may start with the new batch from July.

Advertising

The course will comprise the study of stainless steel and the uniqueness of its various grades, behavioural and forming characteristics, determination of life-cycle cost, and an understanding of the entire gamut of applications; along with the study of advanced ferrous alloys.

Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and School of Nano-Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur, Rahul Mitra said, “We are pleased to announce the approval of the senate at IIT-Kharagpur for introducing this elective course. The curriculum shall focus on detailed study of different aspects of stainless steel and ferrous alloys. We thank Jindal Stainless for their efforts and look forward to a healthy industry-academia relationship.”

The course curriculum will also give real-time exposure of stainless steel fabrication to students through visits to the manufacturing units of Jindal Stainless in Hisar and Pathredi in Haryana. According to the new curriculum, the duration of this 3-credit elective course will be four months, with 3 lectures per week. Given that stainless steel is one of the fastest growing metals globally, this course shall open new professional avenues for the graduating students.