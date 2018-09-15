IIT-Kharagpur signs MoU with two US varsities for research collaborations

The MoU with University of Houston was signed on Friday at Houston in the presence of Chancellor Renu Khator and Director P P Chakrabarti, an IIT KGP statement said Saturday The MoU with University of Houston was signed on Friday at Houston in the presence of Chancellor Renu Khator and Director P P Chakrabarti, an IIT KGP statement said Saturday

The IIT Kharagpur has signed MoUs with the University of Houston and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for joint academic and research collaborations. The MoU with the University of Houston was signed on Friday at Houston in the presence of Chancellor Renu Khator and Director P P Chakrabarti, an IIT-Kharagpur statement said Saturday.

The initial areas identified for collaborations include petroleum engineering, covering niche aspects of chemical engineering, advanced materials, deep-sea technology, analytics and industrial engineering, the statement said. The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth signed the MoU with IIT-Kharagpur early this week for collaborative research, training and the exchange of faculty, post-doctoral fellows, students and academic and research information.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth initiated discussions to formulate a joint international programme on Marine Science and Technology, Director of IIT-Kharagpur, Prof. P P Chakrabarti said. A team of delegates from IIT-Kharagpur was currently visiting USA led by the Director.

