IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Leeds University, opens new horizons in research and education

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Friday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with University of Leeds to establish a long-term strategic partnership focused on advancing interdisciplinary research, fostering academic collaboration, and accelerating innovation.
According to both the institutes by the signing of the MoU it will bring together the strengths of two globally recognised institutions. The partnership also aims to address pressing societal, technological, and economic challenges through research, education, and international engagement.
As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will establish a jointly funded seed fund supported by matched contributions of up to USD 50,000 from each institution. The fund will enable researchers to pursue pilot projects, test innovative ideas, and develop proposals for larger-scale national and international funding opportunities. The University of Leeds has already allocated and utilised its contribution to support the initial phase of collaborative activities under the partnership, while IIT Kharagpur has pledged its contribution for the current year.
Furthermore the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration across research, education, and innovation. Both institutions will be able to explore opportunities to develop joint undergraduate, postgraduate, and research-led teaching initiatives, providing students and researchers with access to diverse academic perspectives and international learning experiences.
The partnership will also support interdisciplinary research across a range of fields, encouraging collaboration on complex global challenges through joint projects and knowledge exchange. Also both the institutions will promote faculty visits, student exchange opportunities, and research mobility programmes to strengthen academic engagement and foster deeper collaboration between researchers and educators.
Professor Vassilis Sarhosis, Director of Internationalisation at the University of Leeds, said, “This partnership is important for both institutions. Working together will enable us to advance world-class research, provide opportunities for talented students and play an effective role in solving global problems.”
Professor Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Dean, Department of International Relations, IIT Kharagpur, said, “International collaboration is crucial for research excellence and creating new opportunities for education. This partnership with the University of Leeds will bring together the expertise and experience of both institutions. This will pave the way for research, innovation and the creation of effective solutions for the development of society and the economy.”
This partnership establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration between the University of Leeds and IIT Kharagpur, creating new opportunities for students, researchers, and faculty while strengthening academic and research ties between India and the United Kingdom. Through joint initiatives, academic mobility programmes, and collaborative research activities, both institutions aim to drive innovation, expand knowledge, and contribute to addressing global challenges.