IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Leeds University, opens new horizons in research and education

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Friday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with University of Leeds to establish a long-term strategic partnership focused on advancing interdisciplinary research, fostering academic collaboration, and accelerating innovation.

According to both the institutes by the signing of the MoU it will bring together the strengths of two globally recognised institutions. The partnership also aims to address pressing societal, technological, and economic challenges through research, education, and international engagement.

As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will establish a jointly funded seed fund supported by matched contributions of up to USD 50,000 from each institution. The fund will enable researchers to pursue pilot projects, test innovative ideas, and develop proposals for larger-scale national and international funding opportunities. The University of Leeds has already allocated and utilised its contribution to support the initial phase of collaborative activities under the partnership, while IIT Kharagpur has pledged its contribution for the current year.