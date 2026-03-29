IIT Kharagpur seeks NMC approval to launch first PG medical programme

IIT Kharagpur has filed an application with the National Medical Council to introduce a postgraduate doctor of medicine (MD) course, institute director Suman Chakraborty said on Saturday. If the proposal gets the Centre’s approval, it would be the first IIT to offer a postgraduate medical programme.

“With the deadline for filing the application being March 31, we have initiated the formal process seeking NMC’s approval. Let’s wait for the response of the ministry concerned,” Chakraborty told PTI. The proposed postgraduate programme will start with 20 seats.

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Chakraborty said while the Ministry of Education has backed the proposal, the final decision rests with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as “it is an inter-ministerial decision”. “We have already appointed 20 doctors for teaching students in the MD programme,” he said.