IIT Kharagpur, Russian university sign MoU to promote student, scholar exchange programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on Monday signed an agreement with Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University, Russia, in a virtual ceremony. The partnership aims to promote student and scholar exchange programmes, faculty exchange for joint scientific research, and the development of joint academic programmes for students as well as working professionals, a statement by the IIT Kharagpur said.

The agreement was signed in a virtual ceremony in the presence of Prof Vladimir Litvinenko, Rector, Saint Petersburg Mining University, and Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur.

Both academics underscored the importance of strengthening Indo-Russian cooperation in higher education, research, and technological innovation.