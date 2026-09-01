IIT Kharagpur releases JAM 2027 information brochure; registrations to begin from September 12

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has revised the date for the commencement of the online application process for the upcoming IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. As per the new schedule uploaded by the institute, registrations will now start on September 12, with the last date for registration announced as October 12.

Candidates who want to register for the exam will be required to visit the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), once activated by the institute on the application form release date, to submit the registration form. While applying for IIT JAM 2027, candidates will need to enter all the required personal as well as academic details and upload necessary documents.