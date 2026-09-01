IIT Kharagpur releases JAM 2027 information brochure; registrations to begin from September 12

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has revised the date for the commencement of the online application process for the upcoming IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. As per the new schedule uploaded by the institute, registrations will now start on September 12, with the last date for registration announced as October 12.
Candidates who want to register for the exam will be required to visit the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), once activated by the institute on the application form release date, to submit the registration form. While applying for IIT JAM 2027, candidates will need to enter all the required personal as well as academic details and upload necessary documents.
IIT Kharagpur has also released the information brochure for the forthcoming exam on its official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. According to the brochure, the IIT JAM 2027 will be conducted offline on February 14 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for seven papers, namely Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).
The exam conducting body is IIT Kharagpur, and it will be held in two sessions. The forenoon session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for CY, GG and MA papers, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for BT, EN, MS and PH papers.
The institute has announced the availability of 3000 seats in postgraduate programs at 23 IITs for the academic year
2027-28.
IIT JAM 2027: Exam schedule
Candidates can refer to the table given below to know important dates for the upcoming events of IIT JAM 2027.
|JAM 2027 Information brochure release date
|August 31, 2026
|JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website gets activated
|September 12, 2026
|Submission of required forms after payment (for PwD candidates)
|September 12, 2026
|Last date to register
|October 12, 2026
|Form correction window on payment basis
|November 10, 2026 (tentative)
Candidates preparing for the exam should go through the brochure carefully to know the prescribed syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and other crucial information related to the exam.