IIT Kharagpur releases ‘GATE 2022 travel pass’: Check how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT) has released a ‘travel pass’ for the candidates appearing for the GATE 2022 examination, which is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022.

Considering that some states still have various travel restrictions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the GATE 2022 travel pass will help candidates to move around the country and reach their respective exam centers.

Candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2022 IIT Kharagpur — gate.iitkgp.ac.in — to download the travel pass, and for more details.

Gate 2022 travel pass: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2022 — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Check the blue box on the right panel and click on the link ‘Candidates may use this letter, in case required, to reach the examination centre’.

Step 3: A notice will open up in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for future reference and use. Candidates can show this travel pass to authorities, if asked.

Candidates should also remember that they will have to carry their GATE 2022 admit card along with this travel pass issued by IIT Kharagpur.

GATE 2022 is a national level annual examination hosted by any one IIT, and tests candidates in various subjects for admissions in postgraduate courses in IITs around the country.