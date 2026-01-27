IIT Kharagpur opens admissions 2026 for specialised law & public policy programmes

Detailed admission guidelines and application links are available at iitkgp.ac.in/llb-llm and iitkgp.ac.in/mpplg.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has announced the commencement of online applications for admission to its specialised law and public policy programmes for the academic year 2026. Applications are now open for the LLB (Honours in Intellectual Property Law), LLM., and the Master’s in Public Policy, Law and Governance (MPPLG) programmes.

For all programmes, online applications commenced on December 15, 2025, and the last date for submission is February 20. Detailed admission guidelines and application links are available at iitkgp.ac.in/llb-llm and iitkgp.ac.in/mpplg.

The three-year, full-time LLB (Honours in Intellectual Property Law) programme is for graduates from engineering, technology, science, medicine, and allied disciplines who aspire to transition into the legal profession and specialise in intellectual property and technology-driven legal practice.