IIT Kharagpur’s online postgraduate and certificate courses on AI; here’s the list

Expanding its academic curriculum beyond mainstream engineering courses, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur now offers a range of postgraduate certificate courses through virtual mode.
Designed for graduates and working professionals, these courses are delivered by IIT Kharagpur in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help learners hone their skills and keep pace with the evolving job market demands and technological advancements.
The list of postgraduate AI certificate courses offered by IIT Kharagpur is as follows:
The Executive Post Graduate Certificate (EPGC) in Generative AI & Agentic AI is being offered by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.
The course will be delivered through 100 per cent live instruction, with the curriculum including academic and applied training in Agentic AI certification, foundational models, system design, and production deployment.
The course has been designed to prepare engineers to design, customise, and deploy next-generation AI systems as per the requirements of real-world situations.
It also includes a two-week guided project under faculty mentorship.
|Eligibility
|BTech, MTech, BE, ME (CS, IT, AI, ECE preferred), BSc, MSc (CS, Mathematics, Statistics), MCA or BCA graduates with a minimum of 50% marks
|Eligibility for candidates from other disciplines
|Minimum 2 years of experience in the technology field
|Total Duration of the course
|8 months
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,99,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|EMI per month (if opted)
|Rs 6,825
The applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) is a postgraduate online programme designed and delivered by the institute’s Department of Artificial Intelligence.
With six core modules and one capstone project, the curriculum comprises strong AI foundations and real-world applications, incorporating Machine Learning, Deep Learning, NLP, Generative AI, and deployment practices.
|Eligibility
|BTech, MTech, BE, ME (CS, IT, AI, ECE preferred), B.Sc, MSc (CS, Mathematics, Statistics), MCA or BCA graduates with a minimum of 50% marks
|Eligibility for candidates from other disciplines
|Minimum 2 years of experience in the technology field
|Total Duration of the course
|8 months
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,99,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|EMI per month (if opted)
|Rs 6,825
Designed for working professionals, this programme is delivered by the Partha Ghosh School of Leadership at IIT Kharagpur to help candidates evaluate AI systems, govern technology investments, manage risk, and lead digital transformation.
The lecture will be delivered online on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
|Eligibility
|Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in any discipline with a minimum 3 years of professional work experience
|Requirement for diploma holders
|Diploma (12+3) holders with 5 years of work experience
|Duration
|7 months
|Total Fee
|Rs 2,00,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|EMI per month
|Rs 6,500
IIT Kharagpur offers an AI-native engineering programme designed for working software engineers, covering full-stack development, retrieval systems, agentic workflows and production deployment.
The programme includes 96 hours of live weekend classes delivered by IIT Kharagpur faculty, helping participants to design systems, apply AI across the stack, and deliver production-ready applications by building an end-to-end AI system, from architecture to deployment.
|Requirements
|2 years of experience in professional software development
|Technical Skills required
|Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, or TypeScript
|Duration
|8 months
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,77,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|Standard EMI
|Rs 6,031 per month
The programme is taught by professors from IIT Kharagpur’s Department of AIML and industry experts, with six core modules covering machine learning, predictive analytics, business analytics, causal AI, generative AI, RAG systems, and agentic workflows to develop analytical and AI-native problem-solving skills.
|Eligibility
|Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,77,000
|Seat booking amount
|Rs 10,000
|Monthly EMI
|Rs 6,031
This programme by IIT Kharagpur combines product thinking, AI strategy and real-world business applications to help participants current Product Managers, founders, and technology professionals build, evaluate and lead AI-native products.
Through more than 72 hours of live weekend instruction by IIT Kharagpur faculty and industry AI practitioners, the curriculum covers AI opportunity assessment, AI-native design, LLM evaluation, RAG systems, agentic workflows, red teaming, unit economics, compliance, and go-to-market strategies.
|Eligibility
|Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks
|Total Duration of the course
|6 months
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,99,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|EMI per month (if opted)
|Rs 6,825
Offered by the Vinod Gupta School of Management at IIT Kharagpur, this professional certificate programme in FinTech and AI comprises seven modules covering the complete fintech development cycle, from digital public infrastructure (DPI) foundations and unit economics to go-to-market strategies.
Candidates will work on India’s public digital infrastructure products, design compliance frameworks and learn AI governance.
With Sunday morning sessions, the course is designed for working professionals who want to learn to design, price, and govern fintech systems.
|Eligibility
|Graduate degree (10+2+3) from a recognised university, in any discipline
|Duration
|31 weeks
|Total Fee
|Rs 1,90,000
|Seat Booking Amount
|Rs 10,000
|EMI per Month
|Rs 6,500
On completion of the above-mentioned programmes, candidates will also get an opportunity to attend an on-campus award ceremony, where they will receive their certificates from the programme director and institute leadership.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for these and know more about the eligibility criteria, admission process and course selection.