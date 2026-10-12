IIT Kharagpur’s online postgraduate and certificate courses on AI; here’s the list

Expanding its academic curriculum beyond mainstream engineering courses, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur now offers a range of postgraduate certificate courses through virtual mode.

Designed for graduates and working professionals, these courses are delivered by IIT Kharagpur in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help learners hone their skills and keep pace with the evolving job market demands and technological advancements.

The list of postgraduate AI certificate courses offered by IIT Kharagpur is as follows:

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Gen AI and Agentic AI

The Executive Post Graduate Certificate (EPGC) in Generative AI & Agentic AI is being offered by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The course will be delivered through 100 per cent live instruction, with the curriculum including academic and applied training in Agentic AI certification, foundational models, system design, and production deployment.