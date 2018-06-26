IIT-Kharagpur, Munich university join hands for centre on Intelligent Transportation Systems

The centre would promote research and industry cooperation between the two countries in the domain of transportation. (Representational Image) The centre would promote research and industry cooperation between the two countries in the domain of transportation. (Representational Image)

IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany, have recently signed an MoU for setting up an Indo-German Collaborative Research Centre on Intelligent Transportation Systems at IIT Kharagpur to promote research and industry cooperation between the two countries in the domain of transportation, said a statement issued by the institute on Monday.

This would include next-generation cars, green transportation, seamlessly connected transportation medium, customisation of advanced German transport solutions for Indian scenarios, among others.

“The Centre will be the first of its kind for TUM in India and raise our engagement with India to a new level. In an increasingly global world, mobility is one of the key challenges, which the Centre will address for the benefit of both countries,” said Dr Harald Olk, the Director of the TU Munich International Centre.

“This will be a key enabler for learning from our German counterparts and will open up opportunities for us to bring our expertise in software and artificial intelligence towards partnering in challenges of transportation planning and regulation, connected cars and autonomous driver assistance systems” – said Prof Pallab Dasgupta, Dean Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy at IIT Kharagpur.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App