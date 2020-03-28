IIT-Kharagpur logs into online classes amid lockdown

Prof. Jeevanjyoti Chakraborty who recently conducted a lecture on Mechanics reported more than 1,500 viewers for his lecture on YouTube of which 450 were live viewers. (File) Prof. Jeevanjyoti Chakraborty who recently conducted a lecture on Mechanics reported more than 1,500 viewers for his lecture on YouTube of which 450 were live viewers. (File)

While academic activities remain suspended at IIT Kharagpur till April 14, around 4,500 students who are stuck at the institute due to the lockdown are being facilitated through existing and newly acquired e-learning platforms.

The Institute already offers a wide range of course lectures on digital platforms such as MOOCs, Swayam, and DTH platform Swayam Prabha. Students can now access these with a high-speed internet connection.

“While academic activities remain suspended, students are being allowed to use the existing and newly acquired e-learning platformst to complete their studies,” said Director of IIT Kharagpur, V K Tewari. Shorter duration classes are also being conducted using free version of the e-interaction platform Zoom.

According to a source at IIT-Kharagpur, around 4,500 students are presently lodged at their hostels while there are around 700 professors who are lodged at their housing facilities within the campus. Under such circumstances, the teachers’ community has decided to reach out to the students without violating lockdown measures through e-learning platforms.

Prof. Jeevanjyoti Chakraborty who recently conducted a lecture on Mechanics reported more than 1,500 viewers for his lecture on YouTube of which 450 were live viewers.

“The teaching community is new to managing technicalities while recording lectures. The e-learning which we have been using until now was done at studios and there is technical staff to work through the logistics. The Institute’s stepping up the YouTube Live facility has enabled the faculty to concentrate on the teaching part instead of being concerned with the technical aspects of recording and streaming,” said Prof Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management has assigned Pandemic Case Study for Organisational Leadership education – “Invisible Leadership and the CoronaVirus Pandemic”.

“We have given the topic to the students to have a free flow of thought and explore the topic from various perspectives, frame the case based on archival news and keep track of day to day developments and strategies undertaken by governments and other related stakeholders,” said project coordinator Susmita Mukhopadhyay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.