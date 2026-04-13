IIT Kharagpur launches 4 online executive courses in AI, machine learning and tech leadership

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has announced the launch of four online executive programmes focused on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and technology leadership. The courses are aimed at working professionals and mark the institute’s first major push into structured online executive education as part of its Platinum Jubilee initiatives.

According to the institute, the new courses being offered include executive post-graduate certificate programmes in Generative AI and Agentic AI, AI-Native Software Engineering, and Applied AI and Machine Learning, along with an Executive Programme in Technology and AI Leadership. These programmes are being offered by different academic units, including the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the Department of AI, and the Partha Ghosh School of Leadership.

The programmes are designed to focus on practical applications of AI, including areas such as large language models (LLMs), generative AI systems, and agent-based technologies. The institute said the curriculum has been structured to address industry requirements, with an emphasis on real-world deployment and system design rather than purely theoretical instruction.

How to apply for IIT Kharagpur’s online executive programmes

The application process for the newly launched online executive programmes by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is structured in a sequential manner for working professionals. Based on the available details, the following steps outline how candidates can apply:

Step 1: Go to the official IIT Kharagpur online programmes website to begin the application process, at online.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Browse through the available courses, such as Generative AI, Applied AI and Machine Learning, or AI Leadership, and click on the ‘apply’ option for the chosen programme.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and fill in the required details, including educational qualifications and work experience. At this stage, candidates are typically not required to pay the full programme fee.

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Step 4: After submission, the application is reviewed by the programme team or faculty. Shortlisted candidates are informed via email and may receive an offer letter for admission.

Step 5: Selected candidates are required to pay a seat-blocking fee to confirm their participation. This is followed by document submission and payment of the remaining course fee within the given timeline.

All courses will be delivered in a live online format by IIT Kharagpur faculty, allowing participants to access the institute’s academic content remotely.

The programmes are open to software engineers, machine learning practitioners, and professionals in technology and business roles with prior experience in digital systems. The institute has indicated that additional online programmes may be introduced over the next few months as part of a phased rollout.