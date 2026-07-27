IIT Kharagpur launches Platinum Jubilee Scheme, announces increase in MTech intake

As the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur enters its 75th year of excellence, it has announced its Director’s Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate Education. Under this scheme, the institute has increased its annual M.Tech intake for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session by creating additional seats across selected strategic disciplines. With this step, the institute has focused on strengthening the highly skilled technical professionals across the nation with simultaneous support to the country’s crucial needs.

Through an X post, IIT Kharagpur notified aspiring candidates about adding extra seats for the forthcoming academic batch. These additional seats will be introduced in disciplines that are closely aligned with national development interests and growing technologies. With the expansion in its annual M.Tech strength, IIT Kharagpur aims to provide more opportunities for students who have qualified for the GATE and are currently seeking to pursue postgraduate education at top -notch technical institutes of the country.