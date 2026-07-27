IIT Kharagpur launches Platinum Jubilee Scheme, announces increase in MTech intake

As the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur enters its 75th year of excellence, it has announced its Director’s Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate Education. Under this scheme, the institute has increased its annual M.Tech intake for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session by creating additional seats across selected strategic disciplines. With this step, the institute has focused on strengthening the highly skilled technical professionals across the nation with simultaneous support to the country’s crucial needs.
Through an X post, IIT Kharagpur notified aspiring candidates about adding extra seats for the forthcoming academic batch. These additional seats will be introduced in disciplines that are closely aligned with national development interests and growing technologies. With the expansion in its annual M.Tech strength, IIT Kharagpur aims to provide more opportunities for students who have qualified for the GATE and are currently seeking to pursue postgraduate education at top -notch technical institutes of the country.
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IIT Kharagpur has informed candidates that the admission process will follow the regular criteria set for the M.Tech. programme. The institute accepts candidates based on their GATE score. Candidates who have graduated from any IIT are also eligible for admission, provided they have obtained a CGPA of more than 8.0 on a 10-point scale.
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The institute currently offers M.Tech. courses with specialisation in major branches such as Computer Science and Data Processing, Signal Processing & Machine Learning, Control System Engineering, Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering, Renewable Energy Technologies, Cryogenic Engineering, Instrumentation and Integrated Electronics, Aerospace Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management, and Earth System Science and Technology.
The institute has advised all the candidates who have registered for the master’s program to stay updated through its official website – iitkgp.ac.in. Students can download the admission notifications from the portal mentioned above to check programme-wise seat details, eligibility criteria, and the admission schedule for the 2026-27 session.