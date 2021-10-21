scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
IIT-Kharagpur launches 4-year BS programme to replace 5-year integrated MSc

The BS programme will be offered in applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 12:44:55 pm
iit kharagpur new course, iit new courses, bs programme, jee advancedThe new four-year programme will replace the already existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) at the institute. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme from this year onwards. The new four-year programme will replace the already existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) at the institute from this year onwards.

“Those who would like to earn MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of 6th Semester of the 4-yr BS programme. Accordingly, 7th and 8th semesters would be planned so that a candidate gets an MS degree at the end of the 10th semester,” the institute said in an official statement. 

Read |IIT-Kharagpur institutes full-ride scholarship for JEE Advanced top 100 rankers

The BS programme will be offered in the following courses — applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics. The institute will also share the detailed syllabus for these courses soon on its official website.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur had recently launched Local Startups’ Meet (LSM) 2021 for startup enthusiasts, alpha, and beta stage startups to get connected with industry-leading venture firms, early-stage investors, and prominent entrepreneurs of the country. LSM 2021 will be a month-long event starting from October 16 till the second week of November.

