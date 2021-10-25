IIT Kharagpur launches Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive 2021

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur has launched the nationwide flagship event, Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) 2021 to share knowledge regarding entrepreneurship.

The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) is a pan-India drive to reach out to colleges across different cities in India and promote entrepreneurship among students. EAD started in 2009 has grown manifold to an extent that it has had a significant impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Interested candidates can register at https://ead.ecell-iitkgp.org/.

EAD will consist of guest lectures and workshops by eminent and successful entrepreneurs, business tycoons, and industry leaders where students can interact with these experts and seek their advice on various spheres of entrepreneurship. During EAD, students are exposed to the avenues of business models, start-ups and the resources which can be effectively utilised as the building blocks of their journey as an entrepreneur.

In this edition of EAD, they will be covering over 24 cities all across the country. Some notable speakers include Swamy Seetharaman, head ( Engineering and Data) of CRED, Amod Malviya, co-founder of Udaan, Ajay Jaiswal, founder and CEO Pesto, Mikhil Innani, CEO Apollo Finvest and co-founder of Pharmeasy, Harshil Karia, founder Schbang, Kanav Hasija, co-founder of InnovAccer.