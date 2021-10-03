IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Check paper analysis, students’ reaction and answer key

IIT JEE Advanced 2021: JEE Advanced 2021 is being conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3 in online mode, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Soon after the exam ends, the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released. The official answer key will be released soon at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, the reserved quota of 20 per cent for women candidates has been removed. Now, the seats reserved for women will be decided individually by each IIT. However, the IITs have to ensure that the enrollment of the number of women candidates is at least 20 per cent.

Candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021. However, they must successfully register for Advanced 2021 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee.

This year, the organising authority of JEE advanced 2021, IIT Kharagpur has instituted a full ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE advanced

Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, in India and abroad, IITs decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2021 in any of the foreign centres/countries.