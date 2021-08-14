‘Help get PhD students back on campus’: IIT Kharagpur faculty write to education minister

IIT Kharagpur research faculty have written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to help students get back on campus. The 14-page letter includes the proposal on phase-wise resumption classes for research scholars.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the IIT Kharagpur authorities had discontinued conducting the classes on campus and began teaching in online mode. Now, as the situation has improved, the faculty members as well as students are willing to continue the project and doctoral work on campus.

In the letter to the education minister, the faculty has stated that a recent survey conducted by research scholars showed that about 88 per cent of students are already vaccinated, either partially or fully. About 86 per cent of research scholars are ready to come to the campus if IIT Kharagpur authority invites them.

However, despite repeated calls from the students and active support of the teachers’ association to work together, the authority has no plan to bring back all the research scholars to the campus, the letter states.

“Facing a grim situation like this, the IIT Teachers’ Association has made a plan based on the GoI Covid protocols along with other relevant campus data of the last one and half years and submitted it to the competent authority of IIT Kharagpur on July 22, 2021. Sadly, till date, there is no response or even acknowledgment of our call for action and plan to resume the research and academic activities of this premier Institution of the country,” the letter reads.

Therefore, the association has urged the minister to take note of the matter and help the Ph.D. research scholars to get back on campus and continue their project work.