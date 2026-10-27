IIT Kharagpur to establish India’s first Physical AI school with Rs 35 crore investment

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced that it will set up India’s first dedicated academic school focused on Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an investment worth Rs 35 crore.

The foundation of Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI will be laid under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IIT Kharagpur, its alumnus and philanthropist Vinod Gupta, and the IITKGP Foundation USA.

The project will receive a contribution of Rs 12.5 crore from the Vinod Gupta family and Rs 10 crore from an anonymous alumnus, while IIT Kharagpur will provide the remaining funds. The school has been named in memory of Vinod Gupta’s late son, Benjamin Gupta, and will operate with IIT Kharagpur’s Department of Artificial Intelligence, according to an institute statement.