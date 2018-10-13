IIT Kharagpur enters into collaboration with Norwegian varsity

Both IIT Kharagpur and NTNU have trans-disciplinary academic and research programs encompassing science and technology, medicine, social sciences to arts and fine arts and more areas of common interest will be explored in future Both IIT Kharagpur and NTNU have trans-disciplinary academic and research programs encompassing science and technology, medicine, social sciences to arts and fine arts and more areas of common interest will be explored in future

The IIT Kharagpur and Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have signed an MoU to facilitate cooperation in research and education between the two institutes, an IIT KGP statement said on Friday. NTNU is an expert in Hydro Power, Ocean Modelling, Deep Sea Resources and Marine Technology which will be key areas of focus under this MoU.

IIT Kharagpur has three departments and centers working in these areas — the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, the Center for Oceans, Rivers, Atmosphere and Land Science and the Department of Civil Engineering with its core areas in Hydrodynamics, Coastal, Marine and Hydraulic Engineering and Wave Modelling, IIT KGP Deputy Director Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya said.

Both IIT Kharagpur and NTNU have trans-disciplinary academic and research programs encompassing science and technology, medicine, social sciences to arts and fine arts and more areas of common interest will be explored in future. Prof Bhattacharyya, and NTNU Rector Dr Gunnar Bovim signed the MoU in New Delhi on October 11. Nils Ragnar Kamsvg, Ambassador of Norway to India, was present on this occasion.

Following the meeting of the Prime Ministers of India and Norway in April this year, the Norwegian Embassy has been seeking to engage with top educational institutions in India, the statement said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App