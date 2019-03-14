IIT-Kharagpur enters into collaboration with C-DAC for high performance computing facility

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to set up a Petaflop high performance computing facility and data center funded under the National Supercomputing Mission. PetaFlop is the measurement of computing power based on the frequency of mathematical calculations that can be done per second.

Setting up of the 1.3 PetaFlop high performance computing facility and data center is going to change the face of computation-based research and development in India, an IIT Kharagpur statement said Thursday, adding that the MoU was signed on March 12.

With the growing importance of high performance computing in newer research areas in cancer, data protection etc, such facilities as the one being built at IIT Kharagpur will become a core factor in various research domains, the statement said.

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof P P Chakrabarti said the initiative will be undertaken at the Centre for Computational and Data Sciences, located at the institute campus and large-scale computational support will be given to the researchers, who are engaged in research activities in diverse areas of national importance.

The facility is expected to come up in the next 3-4 months with the work to be carried in three phases of -‘assembling, assembling and manufacturing and design and manufacturing,’ the statement quoted Director General, C-DAC, Dr Hemant Darbari as saying.

The C-DAC is a premier R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). All products and accessories will be indigenously designed and manufactured in India.