IIT-Kharagpur asks students to vacate rooms to give staff a break

IIT-Kharagpur has asked its students to vacate their hostels by June 20 as the mess staff and ward boys who had been working without a break through the lockdown want to go home, said sources on Saturday.

At present, the authorities said, nearly 2,000 out of 10,500 students were staying in the hostel.

Some students and faculty members objected to the order saying that returning home at this time would be difficult as transport and communication services had not become regular yet.

Registrar B N Singh said “Several students went home when the lockdown started. Those who did not, were allowed to stay… Our sessions and academic activities will start from September. So, we have asked the remaining students to go home, because we need to give a break to the ward boys, guards and others.”

