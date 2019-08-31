IIT-Kharagpur, Amazon Web Services join hands to develop AI portal

IIT-Kharagpur on Friday announced that it will collaborate with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Resource Portal to promote learning and development in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for all AI learners, practitioners and researchers in India. A statement issued by the institute said the initiative will make the search for AI learning resource simpler and more accessible.

Advertising

The portal will provide access to compute facilities to users for AI learning and experimentation. Novice machine learning practitioners will be able to quickly search and get access to myriads of learning resources and prototype the learned concepts into hands-on running modules without being held back by the lack of resources.

“The contributions from AWS will enable us to provide cloud computing to all learners and reduce the high barrier to make training in AI more available,” said Professor Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, who conceptualised the development of the portal.

“There is already a great demand for professionals skilled in AI as well as resources, and this need will only increase in our society. The development of this platform will help boost the AI community in India,” said Professor Sudeshna Sarkar, Head, Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIT-Kharagpur.

Advertising

Bratin Saha, Vice-President, AWS Machine Learning and Engines, said: “AWS is delighted to work with IIT-Kharagpur in developing the National Artificial Intelligence Resource Portal, powered by Amazon SageMaker, and we are excited about the opportunity to help make machine learning skills available to every developer. With more than 200 significant machine learning capabilities launched in the last two years, AWS has the broadest and deepest set of machine learning and AI services focused on solving some of the toughest challenges facing developers. We welcome the opportunity to work with IIT-Kharagpur on some of those challenges.”

The portal was launched with initial funding from the Ministry of Human Resources Development, as part of the National Digital Library of India platform.