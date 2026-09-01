IIT Kanpur’s MoU with ISKCON for student well-being sparks row; institute deletes post

An agreement between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and ISKCON to conduct voluntary programmes on student well-being has sparked controversy, with students, alumni, and social media users questioning the involvement of a religious organisation in campus initiatives.
IIT Kanpur had announced on Saturday that it had signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISKCON to provide voluntary educational and well-being programmes for interested students. The institute later deleted the announcement from its social media account on Monday.
Under the agreement, ISKCON may offer certified courses covering areas such as self-management, wellness, personal development, stress management and self-esteem. Each course will consist of eight one-hour sessions, with participation entirely voluntary, according to the institute.
The announcement drew criticism on social media, with students, alumni and others raising concerns over the collaboration.
IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal, however, defended the MoU and said it was signed at the initiative of the students’ body.
“We run multiple programmes to help students on campus who are facing difficulties. Any outside organisation which offers help, we are open to taking it,” Agrawal said.
The controversy comes amid a wider debate over student well-being and mental health on IIT campuses following the recent death of a student at IIT Delhi, which has renewed concerns over the support systems available to students.
The Education Ministry had asked all IITs in a Council meeting in 2010 to open wellness centres and seek the services of professional counsellors on a mandatory basis. Since then, many institutes have started
— with inputs from PTI