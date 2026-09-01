IIT Kanpur’s MoU with ISKCON for student well-being sparks row; institute deletes post

An agreement between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and ISKCON to conduct voluntary programmes on student well-being has sparked controversy, with students, alumni, and social media users questioning the involvement of a religious organisation in campus initiatives.

IIT Kanpur had announced on Saturday that it had signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISKCON to provide voluntary educational and well-being programmes for interested students. The institute later deleted the announcement from its social media account on Monday.

Under the agreement, ISKCON may offer certified courses covering areas such as self-management, wellness, personal development, stress management and self-esteem. Each course will consist of eight one-hour sessions, with participation entirely voluntary, according to the institute.