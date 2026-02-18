IIT Kanpur’s Class of 1990 marks coral jubilee with Rs 13.2 crore pledge

As part of the celebrations, the batch announced a collective pledge of Rs 13.2 crore to support IIT Kanpur’s academic, research, and student-focused initiatives. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 01:33 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur witnessed a homecoming as the Class of 1990 returned to campus for their Coral Jubilee Reunion, marking 35 years since graduation. The event brought together alumni from across India and abroad. As part of the celebrations, the batch announced a collective pledge of Rs 13.2 crore to support IIT Kanpur’s academic, research, and student-focused initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “The institute takes immense pride in the accomplishments and continued engagement of the Class of 1990. Their Coral Jubilee Reunion is not just a celebratory milestone but a powerful expression of their lifelong connection with the institute. Their generous pledge will significantly strengthen scholarships, promote research excellence, and support institutional advancement, helping shape opportunities for future generations of students.”

Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur, added, “The Class of 1990 truly represents the spirit of sustained alumni engagement. Coming together to contribute collectively at this milestone reflects both gratitude and responsibility. Such support enables the institute to expand scholarship programs, establish endowed Chairs to advance research, and develop infrastructure aligned with our long-term strategic vision.”

Mr Rajeev Ranjan, Batch Coordinator, Class of 1990, noted that the class’s Silver Jubilee contribution of Rs 70 lakhs had grown to Rs 1.5 crore and continues to support scholarships. He shared that the batch has now exceeded its Coral Jubilee target of Rs 13 crore. He expressed confidence that the Class of 1990 will remain actively engaged with the institute in the years ahead.

Another batch of 1976 at the Golden Jubilee reunion donated Rs 13.40 crore to the Institute. Despite being a relatively small cohort with many members now retired, the Class of 1976 had set an initial fundraising target of Rs 10 crore for the Golden Jubilee. The effort eventually surpassed expectations, culminating in a total contribution of Rs 13.40 crore, a statement from the institute said.

 

