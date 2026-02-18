IIT Kanpur’s Class of 1990 marks coral jubilee with Rs 13.2 crore pledge

As part of the celebrations, the batch announced a collective pledge of Rs 13.2 crore to support IIT Kanpur’s academic, research, and student-focused initiatives.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur witnessed a homecoming as the Class of 1990 returned to campus for their Coral Jubilee Reunion, marking 35 years since graduation. The event brought together alumni from across India and abroad. As part of the celebrations, the batch announced a collective pledge of Rs 13.2 crore to support IIT Kanpur’s academic, research, and student-focused initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “The institute takes immense pride in the accomplishments and continued engagement of the Class of 1990. Their Coral Jubilee Reunion is not just a celebratory milestone but a powerful expression of their lifelong connection with the institute. Their generous pledge will significantly strengthen scholarships, promote research excellence, and support institutional advancement, helping shape opportunities for future generations of students.”