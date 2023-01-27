scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
‘Wearable socks’ that can address foot-related complications wins IIT Kanpur’s Hack and Reboot 2.0 Hackathon

The final pitching round saw the 13 shortlisted novel technology solutions from the domain of HealthTech and CleanTech demonstrating their pitches.

The-final-pitching-round-for-Hack-Reboot-2.0-was-hosted-with-13-shortlisted-participants-at-IIT-Kanpurs-Noida-Outreach-CentreThe winners were decided following a thorough evaluation of their pitches based on the need for the solution, innovative components (Photo credits: IIT Kanpur)
Akinchan Kushwaha has been announced as the winner of Hack and Reboot 2.0 for his innovation ‘Vivafeet’ – a smart healthcare assistant in the form of a wearable sock that is targeted toward foot-related complications. The hackathon was organized by  Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, the technology business incubator at IIT Kanpur.

As per the release, Dr Abhinav Gupta was adjudged first runner-up for POCCET-Lab (Point-Of-Care Cartridge-based Emergency Testing Lab) and Priyaranjan Tiwari was adjudged second runner-up for NODex devices. 

The winners were decided following a thorough evaluation of their pitches based on the need for the solution, innovative components, the viability of the business model, and technical functionality. The awarded innovators/startups will get funding support under TIDE 2.0 program supported by MeitY. SIIC will lend technical support, customized hand-holding, access to industry experts, and mentorship support to the winners.

SIIC had organized a two-day final pitching round for the 13 shortlisted novel technology solutions, followed by a closing ceremony on January 11 and 12 at IIT Kanpur’s Outreach Centre in Noida. Based on the final pitching round, the winners have now been announced.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:10 IST
