IIT Kanpur to set up centre for energy policy and climate solutions

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has establised the ‘Chandrakanta Kesavan centre for energy policy and climate solutions’ to assist policy makers with practical solutions to the problems of climate change. The aim of the centre will be to spearhead the development of technology and policy solutions to help India and the world combat climate change. Detailed description of the centre can be seen on iitk.ac.in/see/ckcepcs/.

An agreement to establish this centre was signed on July 15 between IIT Kanpur and Sudhakar Kesavan, an alumnus of the class of 1976 from IIT Kanpur. The centre is named in the memory of his mother Dr Chandrakanta Kesavan who was a role model for Indian women in science. She received her PhD in Acoustical Physics from Allahabad University in 1942, was a fulbright post-doctoral scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and worked as a pioneering acoustical engineer and administrator at All India Radio.

The centre will be an autonomous organisation within IIT Kanpur. It will be anchored in, and work closely with, the department of sustainable energy engineering. The centre will focus on policy, communications, education and outreach efforts aimed at implementing technology and science-based solutions in the country at large, outside the academic world. The center will become a platform to bring eminent academics, technologists, researchers and policy makers from across the world together to discuss and address these issues.

At the launch of the centre, Kesavan said “The Chandrakanta Kesavan centre for energy policy and climate solutions will add a fresh dimension in policy, communications, education and outreach efforts so that technology and science-based solutions can be effectively implemented in society. I believe that the centre will be the preferred space for those seeking solutions and advice on matters related to energy technology, adoption strategies as well as policy and climate issues pertaining to decarbonization.”.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IITK said: “To demonstrate IIT Kanpur’s commitment to sustainable growth I have asked the Centre to develop a plan for IIT Kanpur to become carbon neutral within the next five years. The Centre’s broader aim is to develop low carbon solutions, provide the knowledge to build an appropriate policy framework, and engage with various stakeholders to help mitigate the challenges caused by the climate change, towards attaining a sustainable living.”

The centre also aims to conduct a master’s programme with a specialisation in ‘energy technology and policy’, e-Masters in ‘energy technology, economics and policy’ for working professionals and communicate and engage with governments, businesses, and NGOs.