IIT Kanpur to organise GATE 2023; application window opens in September; exam dates announced

Updated: July 21, 2022 3:17:56 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The exam will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.
GATE 2023 examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, as per an official press release shared by the varsity. The online application portal will be opened for the registration in the first week of September 2022. Details of the examination will be announced at GATE 2023 official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
IIT Kanpur has not yet launched the GATE 2023 official website, but the link reads that the website will go live in a few days. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format.
In 2022, GATE exam was hosted by IIT Kharagpur, and the exam was held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A year before that, IIT Bombay had organised GATE 2021, IIT Delhi hosted GATE 2020 and IIT Madras organised GATE 2019.
This exam is conducted to assess the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. Students currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible for GATE 2023 exam.
GATE scores are taken into consideration for admissions to: Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. Additionally, some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use the GATE score as an eligibility criteria in their recruitment processes.
Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur ranked fifth in the this year’s overall rankings of the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022. Last year, too, the varsity had ranked fifth in this list, which was a step higher from the 2020 list where the institute had ranked sixth.
