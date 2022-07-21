scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

IIT Kanpur to organise GATE 2023; application window opens in September; exam dates announced

The online application portal will be opened for the registration in the first week of September 2022. Details of the examination will be announced at GATE 2023 official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 3:17:56 pm
IIT Kanpur, GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur GATEGATE 2023: Exam to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The exam will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

GATE 2023 examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, as per an official press release shared by the varsity. The online application portal will be opened for the registration in the first week of September 2022. Details of the examination will be announced at GATE 2023 official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Read |liveJEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates

IIT Kanpur has not yet launched the GATE 2023 official website, but the link reads that the website will go live in a few days. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

In 2022, GATE exam was hosted by IIT Kharagpur, and the exam was held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A year before that, IIT Bombay had organised GATE 2021, IIT Delhi hosted GATE 2020 and IIT Madras organised GATE 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

This exam is conducted to assess the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. Students currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible for GATE 2023 exam.

GATE scores are taken into consideration for admissions to: Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. Additionally, some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use the GATE score as an eligibility criteria in their recruitment processes.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur ranked fifth in the this year’s overall rankings of the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022. Last year, too, the varsity had ranked fifth in this list, which was a step higher from the 2020 list where the institute had ranked sixth.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
India's law on abortion
Explained

India's law on abortion

Premium
How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement