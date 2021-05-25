IIT Kanpur to offer two new courses in Statistics and Data Science from 2021-22 session

The new programmes will focus on areas of fundamental statistical and mathematical, computational and data science. File photo.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has launched two new courses in the field of statistics and data science. The academic senate and board of the institute have approved new 4-year BS and 5-year BS-MS programmes in Statistics and Data Science from the coming academic year 2021-22. The admissions to the programmes will be through JEE (Advanced) score.

“Data Science, Artificial Intelligence/ML are playing increasingly important roles in finding solutions to diverse real-world problems. Research in data science in the next 20 years is expected to focus on developing mathematically rooted models that can be implemented,” Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur said.

.@IITKanpur Academic Senate & Board has approved launching of new 4-year BS & 5-year BS-MS programs in “Statistics and Data Science” from the coming academic year 2021-22. The admissions to the programs will be through JEE (Advanced). pic.twitter.com/MGW1sYgFNg — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) May 24, 2021

The synergy of theory and applications requires training specific to a unique set of skills, and the BS and BS-MS programmes in Statistics and Data Science have been launched in response to this need for effective implementation in real-life situations, Karandikar added.

In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to give a much-needed boost to research and analytics in this important emerging area.

“Students undergoing this programme will be exposed to various types of structured and unstructured data with applications and will not only be well suited to build flourishing careers in industry and the new entrepreneurial India but also to pursue higher studies,” Karandiar said.