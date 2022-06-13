IIT-Kanpur launches executive excellence programme in infrastructure management for engineers, architects

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Association of Infrastructure Industry (India) have jointly launched an executive excellence programme, which will comprise short courses of 2-3 days duration offered at different places in the country.

The programme is aimed at upskilling the practising engineers and architects in the country, equipping them with diverse tools, and enabling them to deal with challenges better.

Sudhir Misra from the Civil Engineering Department, IIT Kanpur will be the programme director for the initiative. “The arrangement is presently for one year. Whereas the details of the courses to be offered are being worked out, the first course is likely to be offered in July 2022,” said Sudhir Misra, the EEP programme director.

The courses under EEP would relate to different aspects of infrastructure management, including developments in construction and other technologies, sustainable infrastructure and infrastructure financing, quality and safety issues in the construction industry, contract management, etc.

Efforts will be made to expose the participants to upcoming technological advancements in infrastructure creation and management as well. The initiative will also focus on familiarising engineers from government departments with developments in these areas.

Though classes in the EEP will, in general, be held in offline mode, some special sessions may be held through video-conferencing for optimal utilisation of resources without compromising the quality of material available to the participants. Courses, in the initial stage, are likely to be for specific industries or companies, and they may be open to participants from different industries.