Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

IIT-Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships to top 100 JEE Advanced rank holders

The scholarship programme called the ‘Bright Minds Scholarship’ will be provided for the second time. The programme constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE 2022.

IIT Kanpur, IIT kanpur scholarshipThe scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech/BS Program for the academic year 2022-23. (Image credit: IIT Kanpur)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will offer the ‘Bright Minds Scholarship’ for the All India top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2022. This will be the second time that IIT Kanpur is conducting this scholarship programme.

Read |JoSAA counselling: Top 3 most-preferred branches of IIT aspirants

The scholarship programme constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE 2022. The scholarships were introduced for the first time in 2021, with the objective to encourage and reward meritorious students.

The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech/BS Program for the academic year 2022-23. IIT Kanpur aims to ensure that not a single meritorious student should face any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints. Each of the eligible students would be entitled to an annual scholarship of Rs.3 lakhs, which would cover their expenses during the UG program.

Read |JOSAA Counselling 2022: How to choose the right college and branch after JEE Advanced results? An IIT professor explains

This programme aims to cover all expenses incurred by the students including tuition, hostel and other miscellaneous expenses during their stay at IIT Kanpur. The scholarship is sponsored by IIT Kanpur alumnus Mr. Lokvir Kapoor.

An undergraduate student at IIT-K spends approximately Rs.12 lakhs during their 4 year B.Tech/BS programme. The scholarship programme aims to provides a way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport etc.

The annual tuition fees of IIT Kanpur is Rs 2 lakh and other miscellaneous expenses such as hostel, books, mess fees, medical insurance come to around Rs 1 lakh.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:37:35 pm
Live Blog

