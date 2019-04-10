IIT-Kanpur to not revoke Dalit PhD thesis

The Board of Governors (BoG) at IIT-Kanpur did not accept the Senate’s recommendation to revoke the PhD thesis of a Dalit teacher, who had complained of harassment by four colleagues last year, on charges of plagiarism.

The Board instead authorised the institute director, Abhay Karandikar, to have the dissertation examined by a committee external technical experts. A decision, Karandikar told The Indian Express, will be taken after examining what the experts have to say.

The development comes after the HRD Ministry, as reported by The Indian Express Tuesday, opposed IIT-Kanpur Senate’s recommendation and advised the institute to impose a penalty on Subrahmanyam Sadrela as per UGC’s regulations on plagiarism instead.

As reported by The Indian Express on April 1, the IIT-Kanpur Senate, in its meeting held on March 14, decided to cancel the PhD dissertation of Subrahmanyam Sadrela, a teacher in IIT-Kanpur’s Department of Aerospace Engineering, on allegations of plagiarism, although the institute’s Academic Ethics Cell found “no reason to revoke the thesis”.

The plagiarism charges against Sadrela were made in an anonymous email sent to several faculty members on October 15, 2018 — two months after an inquiry by a retired High Court judge found the four teachers guilty of harassing him and violating the conduct rules of IIT-K and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.