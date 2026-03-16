IIT Kanpur to host tech startup Abhivyakti from March 20

IIT Kanpur will host Abhivyakti 2026, its flagship startup showcase organised by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), on March 20–21, 2026, at the IIT Kanpur campus. The event has over 150 innovative startups along with investors, mentors, policymakers, and industry leaders from across India.
The event is themed “Transforming Frontier Research into Global Solutions.” The two-day event, as mentioned in the press release, aims to serve as a platform to accelerate the journey of research-driven innovations from laboratories to markets by fostering collaboration between startups, venture capitalists, industry leaders, academia, and policymakers.
Abhivyakti 2026 will feature a startup exhibition, thematic panel discussions, founder interactions, investor engagements, and networking sessions, providing startups with opportunities to showcase their technologies and engage with key stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem.
By bringing together startups, investors, corporates, policymakers, and research institutions, the event aims to enable collaborations that support technology transfer and help transform research-led innovations into scalable solutions.
Speaking about the upcoming event, Dr Ashutosh Agnihotri, CEO, SIIC IIT Kanpur, said: “Abhivyakti reflects the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that IIT Kanpur has long championed. By bringing together founders, investors, industry leaders, and policymakers, the platform creates opportunities for promising technologies to move beyond research and make a meaningful impact.”
Startups participating in Abhivyakti 2026 will represent diverse domains, including AgriTech, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), CleanTech, Cybersecurity, Defence & Aerospace, FinTech, IoT & Semiconductors, and MedTech, reflecting the breadth of innovation emerging from India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur witnessed a homecoming as the Class of 1990 returned to campus for their Coral Jubilee Reunion, marking 35 years since graduation. The event brought together alumni from across India and abroad. As part of the celebrations, the batch announced a collective pledge of Rs 13.2 crore to support IIT Kanpur’s academic, research, and student-focused initiatives.
Rajeev Ranjan, batch coordinator, Class of 1990, noted that the class’s Silver Jubilee contribution of Rs 70 lakhs had grown to Rs 1.5 crore and continues to support scholarships. He shared that the batch has now exceeded its Coral Jubilee target of Rs 13 crore. He expressed confidence that the Class of 1990 will remain actively engaged with the institute in the years ahead.