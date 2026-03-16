IIT Kanpur to host tech startup Abhivyakti from March 20

The event has over 150 innovative startups along with investors, mentors, policymakers, and industry leaders from across India.

IIT Kanpur will host Abhivyakti 2026, its flagship startup showcase organised by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), on March 20–21, 2026, at the IIT Kanpur campus. The event has over 150 innovative startups along with investors, mentors, policymakers, and industry leaders from across India.

The event is themed “Transforming Frontier Research into Global Solutions.” The two-day event, as mentioned in the press release, aims to serve as a platform to accelerate the journey of research-driven innovations from laboratories to markets by fostering collaboration between startups, venture capitalists, industry leaders, academia, and policymakers.

Abhivyakti 2026 will feature a startup exhibition, thematic panel discussions, founder interactions, investor engagements, and networking sessions, providing startups with opportunities to showcase their technologies and engage with key stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem.