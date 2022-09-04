scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

IIT-Kanpur to help Kanpur Development Authority leverage blockchain tech

“With efforts by KDA vice president Arvind Singh, KDA is set to become the first development authority to use blockchain technology. The MoU will be signed on Teacher’s Day (September 5),” said an official.

IIT Kanpur (File Photo)

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Kanpur on Monday to explore opportunities in blockchain technology and to onboard the institution as its “knowledge partner”.

“With efforts by KDA vice president Arvind Singh, KDA is set to become the first development authority to use blockchain technology. The MoU will be signed on Teacher’s Day (September 5),” said an official.

“A meeting between Singh and IIT Professor Dr Manindra Agrawal was held on Saturday and decisions regarding use of the technology by KDA were taken during the meeting,” said the official. “Blockchain technology is intended to be used for the convenience of the general public and to protect KDA properties from fraud and for easy / transparent use of each property,” said KDA Public Relations Officer S B Rai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 03:12:11 am
Next Story

Citing NCRB data, CM says no riots in UP over past five years

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement