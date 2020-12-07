IIT-Kanpur becomes first to set up sustainable energy engineering department

Launch of DSEE at IIT-Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kanpur) is going to become the first to establish the department of sustainable energy engineering with an aim of becoming a vital contributor to the nation’s growing clean and renewable energy sector. The board of governors of the institute in a meeting held on December 7 accorded its approval for setting up the department.

K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the board of governors, IIT-Kanpur said, “Starting an academic department in this area is a vital initiative serving the educational and technology development related needs of the country.”

Talking about the academic programme, director Karandikar said that the new department will provide multiple skill-sets to its students, with relevant courses from core engineering disciplines blended with sciences and humanities. The curriculum will train the students to become well-rounded energy engineers who will become assets to the industry as well as academia and research organisations, the director said.

Further, the academic programme will engage in cutting-edge research in frontier and futuristic areas related to energy sustainability with clear focus on new, renewable and alternate energy technologies. Karandikar said, “The Department’s research will be classified under four major verticals of energy capture and generation, energy storage and distribution, alternative fuels as well as energy, environment and policy”.

The IIT-Kanpur has also partnered with Rice University, USA, for setting up a collaborative research centre which will also be a part of the new department.

