IIT Kanpur to assist UP police in solving crime using AI, drone, analytics, DNA forensics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Police to pursue research on data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and drone and surveillance technologies.

The IIT Kanpur, director, Abhay Karandikar informed through a post on Twitter that the institute has roped in professor Arvind Verma, faculty at Indiana University Bloomington, US and former IPS officer and IIT Kanpur alumnus for the same. Verma will act as a visiting faculty at the institute to steer the initiatives.

“Dr Verma understands IIT system, academics as well as policing (after being in the police for 20 years) We hope to leverage his and IITK expertise to solve problems of policing through technology,” states Karandikar through a tweet.

As per reports, the faculty will analyse data of calls the UP Police receives and help the officials devise a plan to curb crime. The study would work on predictive policing with the use of AI, data analytics etc. The experts from IIT-K will help police in understanding drone technology and use them most-effectively. The experts are also expected to help the police officials learn the latest techniques of DNA forensics.