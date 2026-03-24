IIT Kanpur to strengthen research on AI in collaboration with Crisil Limited

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s adhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems (WSAIS) has partnered with Crisil Limited to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence and intelligent systems. According to the institute, the partnership will focus on industry-academia engagement through academic initiatives, student recognition and internship opportunities.
IIT Kanpur stated that the collaboration is aimed at aligning academic training with industry requirements in emerging technology domains.
As part of the agreement, a Crisil Lecture Series will be launched at IIT Kanpur. This will bring industry professionals and academic experts to campus to deliver sessions on areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and other emerging technologies.
The institute will also introduce a Crisil Student Award. It will be presented annually during the convocation to recognise academic performance among students of the Department of Intelligent Systems.
Crisil has also indicated continued engagement with students through internship opportunities, recruitment visits and industry-linked problem statements. The school houses a Department of Intelligent Systems that offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in AI and intelligent systems.
The curriculum spans areas such as machine learning, big data analytics, natural language processing, computer vision, optimisation, cybersecurity, robotics and human-computer interaction. The school also includes multiple research centres focusing on advanced AI, robotics, cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, AI policy and development of intelligent systems.
According to the statement, the partnership with Crisil is also expected to support practical exposure for students through industry interaction and applied research problems.
The Department of Intelligent Systems emphasises translating AI research into real-world applications across sectors such as finance, infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital systems. The collaboration is expected to provide students with opportunities to engage with industry use cases, while also strengthening academic programmes through expert inputs and structured engagement.