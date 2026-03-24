IIT Kanpur to strengthen research on AI in collaboration with Crisil Limited

IIT Kanpur stated that the collaboration is aimed at aligning academic training with industry requirements in emerging technology domains (Image via IIT-K)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s adhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems (WSAIS) has partnered with Crisil Limited to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence and intelligent systems. According to the institute, the partnership will focus on industry-academia engagement through academic initiatives, student recognition and internship opportunities.

IIT Kanpur stated that the collaboration is aimed at aligning academic training with industry requirements in emerging technology domains.

As part of the agreement, a Crisil Lecture Series will be launched at IIT Kanpur. This will bring industry professionals and academic experts to campus to deliver sessions on areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and other emerging technologies.