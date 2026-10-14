IIT Kanpur launches $1 billion fundraising campaign, announces Rs 180-crore innovation school in Noida

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will set up a Rs 180-crore school for innovation and entrepreneurship at its Noida campus, with a flagship MBA programme in Technology and Entrepreneurship scheduled to begin in July 2027. The Gautam School of Innovation & Entrepreneurship (G-SINE) will train students to turn research into market-ready products and build technology-driven startups.

The school is part of IIT Kanpur’s ‘Greater Than Us campaign’, which aims to raise US$1 billion (around Rs 9,000 crore) by March 2029. The campaign will support the institute’s work across seven strategic technology areas: artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, drones, medical technology, sustainability, semiconductors and quantum technologies. IIT Kanpur director announced that Rs 4,155 crore, nearly half the fundraising target, has already been committed by alumni, corporate donors, the government and other partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the campaign in New Delhi on October 14.

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G-SINE is being established with a Rs 180-crore commitment from alumnus Rahul Gautam. The institute signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with him at the campaign launch.

Explaining the need for the school, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said technology development must extend beyond research laboratories to commercial applications.

“When we talk about technology development, we have to cover the entire spectrum from supporting the work in the lab to supporting the faculty and students in taking that work out of the lab, developing it further to a higher technology readiness level,” he said. “Bring it to a certain point when it can actually be commercialised. And that’s when startups come.”

G-SINE will focus on this final stage, training entrepreneurs to take technologies to the market. It will have its own full-time faculty and degree programmes, with a focus on sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, digital health, biotechnology, drones and advanced manufacturing.

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The school will work alongside a proposed Deep Tech Hub at the Noida campus, giving students access to facilities for developing and testing products. It will also draw on the institute’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), which has incubated 571 startups.

How IIT Kanpur plans to use the funds

The fundraising campaign has three components: Foundation, Talent and Frontier. Of the total target, Rs 5,000 crore is earmarked for infrastructure, including research facilities, computing infrastructure and student residences. Another Rs 3,000 crore will support talent through scholarships, doctoral fellowships and faculty recruitment, while Rs 1,000 crore will fund strategic technology initiatives.

Agrawal said the fundraising drive stems from the institute’s decision to focus on technologies that India needs to develop independently.

“Unless we own the entire technology stack with respect to certain technologies which are of strategic nature, we will be left in a not so good condition or situation when the crunch comes,” he said.

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The campaign builds on IIT Kanpur’s existing initiatives, including specialised schools in medical sciences and technology, AI and sustainability. Agrawal said the institute would also create dedicated funds to ensure financial constraints did not prevent it from recruiting leading faculty members from across the