IIT Kanpur receives Rs 10 crore alumni donation from Adobe India founder for new student hostel block

The new Hall of Residence 15 will comprise four residential towers with the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 students (Image via IIT Kanpur)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has received a commitment of Rs 10 crore from alumnus Dr Naresh Chand Gupta, BTech, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) batch of 1988, and Nidhi Gupta, to strengthen student residential infrastructure on campus. The contribution will support the construction of one residential tower in the institute’s upcoming Hall of Residence 15, which is being developed to meet the increasing demand for quality student accommodation.

As part of the agreement, IIT Kanpur will name the residential tower as per Gupta’s wishes in recognition of his contribution. The new Hall of Residence 15 will comprise four residential towers with the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 students.