IIT Kanpur receives Rs 10 crore alumni donation from Adobe India founder for new student hostel block

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has received a commitment of Rs 10 crore from alumnus Dr Naresh Chand Gupta, BTech, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) batch of 1988, and Nidhi Gupta, to strengthen student residential infrastructure on campus. The contribution will support the construction of one residential tower in the institute’s upcoming Hall of Residence 15, which is being developed to meet the increasing demand for quality student accommodation.
As part of the agreement, IIT Kanpur will name the residential tower as per Gupta’s wishes in recognition of his contribution. The new Hall of Residence 15 will comprise four residential towers with the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 students.
Prof Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, said the donation reflects the vital role alumni play in the institute’s growth, adding that it will not only enhance campus infrastructure but also reinforce IIT Kanpur’s culture of generosity and its pursuit of excellence.
The proposed residential complex will feature modern amenities, including study areas, recreational spaces, collaborative lounges and dining facilities, along with accessibility-friendly infrastructure. The project will also incorporate sustainable features such as solar energy integration, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, and eco-friendly construction practices.
Gupta is the founder of AccuraCap, and an IIT Kanpur Computer Science and Engineering alumnus. He is the founder of Adobe India and led its growth. IIT Kanpur honoured him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2025.
Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said he hoped the contribution would help create an environment where students could learn, collaborate and realise their full potential. Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director IIT Kanpur, thanked the donors, stating that quality residential spaces play an important role in supporting students’ academic, personal, and leadership development.
The institute said the project aligns with its long-term vision of building future-ready infrastructure that promotes academic excellence, sustainability and student well-being.