IIT Kanpur Placements: CSE records 97% placement, but this non-tech department achieves 100%

Around 80 per cent of students registered for placements at IIT Kanpur secured jobs during the 2024-25 placement season, with 1,225 of the 1,530 registered students placed as of May 18, 2025, according to the institute’s Students’ Placement Office (SPO). The placement data includes 200 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 29 international offers, while a significant number of graduating students also chose higher studies and entrepreneurship over campus recruitment.
Also Read | IIT Kanpur launches Bachelor of Cybersecurity programme
The institute, in its annual report issued late last year, stated that more than 455 recruiters participated across the two phases of the placement drive, offering opportunities across sectors such as technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, research and core engineering. The placement season began with Phase 1 in December 2024, during which 75 companies offered 115 job profiles on Day 1 alone, resulting in 595 offers, including PPOs, of which 533 were accepted by students.
Read | IIT Kanpur hires teen cybersecurity researcher who exposed CBSE OSM flaws
For undergraduate programmes, placement outcomes remained particularly strong. IIT Kanpur reported that 799 out of 937 registered students from BTech, BS, Double Major, and Dual Degree programmes secured placements, translating to an overall placement rate of approximately 85 per cent. Among postgraduate programmes, including MTech, MS (Research), MSc, MBA, MDes, and PhD, 426 of 593 registered students were placed, corresponding to a placement rate of around 72 per cent.
At the department level, Humanities and Social Sciences recorded a 100 per cent placement rate, the highest among all departments. Among major engineering disciplines, Computer Science and Engineering led with a placement rate of 97 per cent, followed by Electrical Engineering at 92 per cent, Chemical Engineering at 87 per cent, and Mechanical Engineering at 82 per cent. Several interdisciplinary and science programmes also reported strong outcomes.
|Department
|Placement Rate
|Humanities and Social Sciences
|100%
|Computer Science and Engineering
|97%
|Design Programme
|93%
|Electrical Engineering
|92%
|Chemical Engineering
|87%
|Mechanical Engineering
|82%
|Biological Sciences and Bioengineering
|81%
|Materials Science and Engineering
|79%
|Mathematics and Statistics
|79%
|Economic Sciences
|75%
|Physics
|75%
|Aerospace Engineering
|71%
|Department of Management Sciences
|71%
|Civil Engineering
|68%
|Photonics Science and Engineering
|67%
|Chemistry
|55%
|Cognitive Science
|50%
|Materials Science Programme
|38%
|Earth Sciences
|36%
|Sustainable Energy Engineering
|33%
The institute also noted the growing importance of internships as a pathway to full-time employment. During the previous internship season, 200 students secured PPOs, while the 2024-25 internship drive recorded 589 internship offers, of which 552 were accepted. Recruiters included firms such as Alphagrep, Bain & Company, BCG, Barclays, HUL, ITC, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Samsung Korea, Quadeye Securities, and Uber, among others.
Additionally, the programme-wise data shows that Double Major students recorded the highest placement rate at 96 per cent, followed by MDes at 93 per cent and Dual Degree programmes at 90 per cent. The flagship BTech programme recorded an 86 per cent placement rate, while the BS programme stood at 76 per cent.
|Programme
|Placement Rate
|Double Major
|96%
|MDes
|93%
|Dual Degree
|90%
|BTech
|86%
|BS
|76%
|MTech
|73%
|MBA
|68%
|MS (Research)
|67%
|MSc
|64%
Apart from regular campus placements, IIT Kanpur also organised Shodhspandan 2025, a dedicated placement initiative for PhD scholars. The event attracted participation from more than 20 recruiters and, according to the institute, helped 12 doctoral students secure positions. The institute further reported that its outreach efforts brought 71 new recruiters to the 2024-25 placement season, while a dedicated engagement programme with Japanese companies contributed to 16 additional international offers.
Overall, the placement data indicates continued recruiter interest across IIT Kanpur’s undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with strong outcomes in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and interdisciplinary programmes, alongside a growing number of students opting for research, entrepreneurship, and higher education pathways.