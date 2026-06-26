IIT Kanpur Placements: CSE records 97% placement, but this non-tech department achieves 100%

Around 80 per cent of students registered for placements at IIT Kanpur secured jobs during the 2024-25 placement season, with 1,225 of the 1,530 registered students placed as of May 18, 2025, according to the institute’s Students’ Placement Office (SPO). The placement data includes 200 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 29 international offers, while a significant number of graduating students also chose higher studies and entrepreneurship over campus recruitment.

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The institute, in its annual report issued late last year, stated that more than 455 recruiters participated across the two phases of the placement drive, offering opportunities across sectors such as technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, research and core engineering. The placement season began with Phase 1 in December 2024, during which 75 companies offered 115 job profiles on Day 1 alone, resulting in 595 offers, including PPOs, of which 533 were accepted by students.