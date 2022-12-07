IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: 770 job offers at end of day five, 74 international offers received

IIT Kanpur Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has received a total of 770 job offers from 181 national and international organisations at the end of Day 5. The campus placement began on December 1.

Till now, 918 students have secured jobs through campus placement and PPOs (pre-placement offers). 207 students secured jobs via PPOs. The placements have seen 33 per cent growth than the previous year.

The highest package so far this year for domestic offers is worth Rs 1.9 crore, a total of 33 students have received packages over Rs 1 crore. 74 international offers have been received during this placement season.

Also rad | IIT Delhi Placements 2022: More than 50 students secure packages over Rs 1 crore on day 1

Last year the highest domestic offer was for Rs 1.2 crore, while the highest international package was worth $ 287,550.

The top recruiters include companies such as — Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square Point Capital, among others.