IIT-Kanpur PhD admissions open: Check details

IIT Kanpur PG, PhD admissions: Apply at iitk.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) IIT Kanpur PG, PhD admissions: Apply at iitk.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

IIT Kanpur admissions: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for the PhD, MTech, MDes and MS programmes at its official website, iitk.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 7, 11:59 pm.

Applicants must have cleared subsequent degree with at least 55 per cent marks. Candidates must have also cleared GATE in relevant field. Candidates will be called for interview and document verification on basis of merit.

IIT Kanpur admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admission notice’ under ‘important announcement’ box

Step 3: Read instructions, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images, documents

Step 6: Make payment, submit

IIT Kanpur admissions: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 200.

Meanwhile, admissions are also open at IIT Roorkee and will be closed on April 3, at 5 pm. IITs also enroll students to PG and PhD courses through JAM entrance exam. This year IIT-Kanpur conducted the exam. The JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

Those who clear IIT JAM result will have to submit their application forms for admissions. The submission will be held from April 9 to 22. The first admission list will be out from June 1, as per the official schedule.

