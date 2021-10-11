IIT Kanpur partners with Toronto Business Development Centre to help Indian startups

IIT Kanpur’s Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Toronto Business Development Centre, Canada. The objective is to provide business advisory, investor, and industry connections to startups qualifying under TBDC’s programmes like Startup Visa and Soft-Landing Programmes. The selected startups will also receive an opportunity to relocate to Canada.

The enterprises further will launch a joint cross-mentorship programme as a collaborative venture for startups from both nations. In addition to this, FIRST and TBDC will also provide an opportunity for incubation to the selected startups for a period of 6 months.

FIRST and TBDC will launch a three-month cross mentorship programme to mentor Indian startups on go-to-market strategy by Canadian mentors and vice-versa. In addition, a monthly startup connect meet will be organised to learn and implement best practices and processes adopted by the start-ups from both countries.

TBDC will conduct screening and interviews for the selection of these startups. Post which the startups shall have access to TBDC services like one-on-one mentor sessions, networking events, investors network, and infrastructure to conduct programmes.