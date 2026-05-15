IIT Kanpur launches four new online MTech programmes; classes to begin in September

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced the expansion of its online postgraduate offerings with the launch of four new MTech programmes for the 2026 academic session. According to the institute, the new courses have been introduced under the second cycle of its online postgraduate admissions through the Office of Outreach Activities.

The newly launched programmes are MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Construction Engineering and Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies. IIT Kanpur stated that the programmes are designed to address skill requirements in sectors such as infrastructure, intelligent systems, clean energy and power networks.

Fully online format for working professionals and graduates

According to the institute, all four programmes will be conducted in a fully online mode and have received approval from the IIT Kanpur Senate. The courses can be completed within a duration of two to four years.

The institute stated that the flexible structure has been designed for both working professionals and fresh graduates, allowing candidates to pursue postgraduate education alongside professional commitments.

The programmes are being offered as part of IIT Kanpur’s outreach-based higher education initiatives aimed at expanding access to technical education beyond conventional classroom formats.

Courses focused on emerging sectors

The MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will focus on AI-driven systems and data-based technologies increasingly used across industries. The Smart Grid programme is expected to address modern power distribution systems and energy management technologies.

Similarly, the Sustainable Energy Technologies course will focus on renewable energy systems and sustainable engineering solutions, while the Construction Engineering and Project Management programme is aimed at infrastructure planning, execution and project management practices.

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According to the institute, the courses have been aligned with evolving national and global industry requirements.

Eligibility criteria and admission process

Applicants must have secured a minimum CPI of 5.5 or 55% marks in their qualifying degree to be eligible for admission.

The admission process will include a two-stage evaluation consisting of an online entrance examination conducted by IIT Kanpur followed by a department-level assessment through an online test or interview.

According to the institute, candidates with valid GATE scores meeting department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance examination. Applicants with at least five years of relevant professional experience may also be considered for exemption, subject to departmental guidelines.

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The institute added that candidates sponsored by government departments, defence organisations or recognised institutions may also qualify for such exemptions.

Classes to begin in September

Admissions for the second cycle of online postgraduate programmes are currently open. IIT Kanpur stated that classes for the new MTech programmes are scheduled to begin in September 2026.

The institute has advised candidates to check its official online programmes portal for detailed information regarding programme structure, eligibility requirements and admission timelines.