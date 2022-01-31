IIT-Kanpur MBA admissions 2022: Aapplication process to close today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic year 2022-2023. The last date to apply online for the two-year programme is today i.e January 31.

Candidates will be evaluated based on their sectional Common Aptitude Test (CAT) percentile scores, academic background, and work experience. As per the IIT Kanpur MBA eligibility criteria, applicants must have scored 85 percentile and above in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021.

Also, candidates should have scored 65 per cent and above in class 10 and class 12 examinations. Candidates should also have BTech or BE or BArch with Mathematics as one of the subjects in class 12.

However the eligibility criteria for reserved candidates is different, candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website at iitk.ac.in.

The Capstone Project is a unique student-industry engagement wherein the students work with organizations on solving real-world business problems under the joint mentorship of industry experts and IIT Kanpur faculty.

Courses in different domains including Marketing Management, Finance and Economics, Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Data Analytics and Information Systems, and Policy. Additionally, students can choose research-level courses offered at the department and courses on allied areas of business are offered at the institute level.